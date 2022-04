CRESTWOOD, Mo. – There is a groundbreaking ceremony today for a new subdivision and grocery store that will be built on the site where the Crestwood Mall once stood. The shopping center opened as Crestwood Plaza in 1957 before becoming an enclosed mall in 1984. The mall closed in 2013 and was demolished in 2017. It has been empty since then.

CRESTWOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO