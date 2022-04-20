Grey Daze's New Album Will Be A 'Celebration' Of Chester Bennington

Before Chester Bennington was fronting Linkin Park , he was singing for a band called Grey Daze . The group was planning a reunion before Chester's tragic death in 2017, and in 2020 his former bandmates put out an album of re-recorded songs from their relatively unknown '90s catalog that featured remastered vocals from Chester. But that's not all they had planned. Grey Daze has announced a new album called The Phoenix that will feature unheard vocals from the late singer.

“ Amends was more emotional and reflective. We felt sad when we were writing it. Now that we’re a couple of years removed, it’s very clear what we were going through. We were at a different stage of grief. We went through the shock and the sadness. Now, we’re back to gratitude," drummer and songwriter Sean Dowdell said in a statement. "So, The Phoenix is more of a celebration of our friend, his talent, and the music. It captures Chester’s angst and energy that people fell in love with. It’s much more aggressive. If you love Chester’s scream, you’ll love this record.”

The Phoenix is slated for a June 17 release and can be pre-ordered here . Listen to its lead single "Saturation (Strange Love)" above.