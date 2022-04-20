ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grey Daze's New Album Will Be A 'Celebration' Of Chester Bennington

By Katrina Nattress
 1 day ago

Before Chester Bennington was fronting Linkin Park , he was singing for a band called Grey Daze . The group was planning a reunion before Chester's tragic death in 2017, and in 2020 his former bandmates put out an album of re-recorded songs from their relatively unknown '90s catalog that featured remastered vocals from Chester. But that's not all they had planned. Grey Daze has announced a new album called The Phoenix that will feature unheard vocals from the late singer.

Amends was more emotional and reflective. We felt sad when we were writing it. Now that we’re a couple of years removed, it’s very clear what we were going through. We were at a different stage of grief. We went through the shock and the sadness. Now, we’re back to gratitude," drummer and songwriter Sean Dowdell said in a statement. "So, The Phoenix is more of a celebration of our friend, his talent, and the music. It captures Chester’s angst and energy that people fell in love with. It’s much more aggressive. If you love Chester’s scream, you’ll love this record.”

The Phoenix is slated for a June 17 release and can be pre-ordered here . Listen to its lead single "Saturation (Strange Love)" above.

Stereogum

Krist Novoselic, Kim Thayil, & Matt Cameron Unveil Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret, Release Surprise Debut Album

Some of the most iconic musicians in grunge history have gotten together to form a new band, and they’ve just released their debut album, without even so much as announcing the band’s existence ahead of time. The new supergroup 3rd Secret features Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron. Just by itself, then, this new band includes members of the three biggest and most important grunge bands of all time. 3rd Secret’s membership also includes Bubba DuPree, guitarist for the messy, intense, and vastly influential early-’80s DC hardcore band Void, and singers Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, both of whom are in Novoselic’s other band Giants In The Trees.
ROCK MUSIC
Eagle 106.3

Watch Def Leppard’s New Carnivalesque ‘Kick’ Video

Def Leppard have shared a carnivalesque music video for their recently released single, "Kick." The video features the band playing the song for a collection of eclectically dressed, Cirque du Soleil-style performers donning feathers, beads, mohawks and more, resembling something like a scene from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. At the end of the video, the band poses stoically in front of a carnival marquee reading, "Wall of Death: The Most Sensational Attraction in the World."
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Sticky Fingers release new album, ‘Lekkerboy’

Sticky Fingers have today released their new album Lekkerboy, and also dropped a new music video to mark the occasion. Originally titled We Can Make the World Glow, the Sydney rockers changed the title to Lekkerboy, the Dutch phrase for “tasty”. Their fifth studio album is the follow-up to 2019’s Yours to Keep, which reached number four on the ARIA Albums Chart.
MUSIC
NME

Beabadoobee shares new single ‘Talk’, UK tour and full album details

Beabadoobee has announced full details about her forthcoming new album ‘Beatopia’ and plans for a UK tour later this year – buy your tickets here. The singer-songwriter revealed the title of her second studio album last week but now she has also revealed the full tracklisting, release date, artwork and shared the video for new single ‘Talk’, which you can view below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tami Neilson, Willie Nelson Grieve Heavy Losses in Their New Duet ‘Beyond the Stars’

Click here to read the full article. Tami Neilson and Willie Nelson meditate on heavy losses in their new duet “Beyond the Stars,” released alongside a video on Wednesday. The song will appear on the Canada-born, New Zealand-based Neilson’s upcoming album Kingmaker. “Beyond the Stars” is a mournful ballad in 3/4 time and it takes a close look at the grief brought on by a loved one’s death. Neilson wrote the song after the 2015 loss of her father and, while Nelson acts as her father’s voice in his verse, it takes on an extra poignancy coming so soon after the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Wilco Mark 20th Anniversary of ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ With New Collab — ‘Jesus Don’t Cry’ Beer and All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s been more than two decades since Wilco dropped one of the best albums of all time, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 classic, the band has kicked off an eight-show run, and even announced a deluxe reissue that’s due in September. And now, the group has collaborated with Foxtrot, a modern convenience store headquartered in the band’s Chicago hometown, on new merch and a pop-up called...
CHICAGO, IL
