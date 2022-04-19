ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Live spring sports week 5 top 10 rankings

Baseball Week 5 Ranking

Ranking School Record Last Week’s Ranking Comments
1 Appoquinimink 8-0 1 Host #4 Sallies on Thursday
2 DMA 8-1 7
3 Sussex Central 6-1 2
4 Sallies 6-1 4 Beat St Marks, lost to Sussex Tech
5 Conrad 5-1 5 Only lose to #1 Appo
6 Saint Mark’s 7-2 3 Lost 7-4 to Sallies last week
7 Cape Henlopen 6-2 10
8 Middletown 4-2 NR
9 Caesar Rodney 5-2 NR
10 Archmere 5-2 6

Softball Week 5  Rankings

Ranking Schools Record Last Week’s Ranking Comments
1 Caravel 7-0 1 good wins over Smyrna, Delmarva Christian & Delmar
2 Sussex Central 6-1 2 Only “L” to Delmarva. Has won 6 straight since.
3 Appoquinimink 8-0 3 Beat Delmarva, DMA & RLCA. Plays St. Mark’s saturday
4 DMA 5-1 6 beat Smyrna 11-0. Only loss to Appo
5 Red Lion 7-1 7 Only “L” to Appo. Good “W’s” over Middletown & St. Marks
6 Delmarva Christian 5-3 4 “W’s” over Central & Smyrna. “L” to Caravel & Appo
7 Middletown 6-1 9 has won 6 straight. Will face Central Saturday
8 Saint Mark’s 6-2 8 “L” to RLCA & Middletown
9 Caesar Rodney 8-0 NR 1st appearance in Top 10 this season Face central the 28th
10 Delmar 3-3 NR Win over Newark Charter 3-2 puts them in Top 10.

Boys Lax Week 3 Rankings

Ranking Schools Record Last Week’s Ranking Comments
1 Sallies 7-0 1 Bye Week b4 a tough out of state stretch
2 Cape Henlopen 5-1 2 Tough next 4 Tower Hill, CR, Hill School, Sallies
3 Sanford 5-0 3 Outscored their opponents 42-4 last two games
4 Archmere 4-1 4 Bye Week
5 Tower Hill 5-0 5 Beat #6 Friend’s 13-12
6 Friend’s 5-2 6 Beat #7 St Andrew’s lost to #5 Tower Hill
7 St Andrew’s 3-3 7 Losses to Tower, Friend’s and Sanford
8 Middletown 4-1 8 Tough conference games upcoming
9 Sussex Academy 6-2 9 Off till April 27th
10 DMA 5-2 10 5 straight wins

Girls Lax Week 4 Ranking

Ranking Schools Record Last Week’s Ranking Comments
1 Cape Henlopen 8-0 1 Average margin of victory 13.2
2 Tatnall 4-1 2 Beat #3 Tower 21-10
3 Tower Hill 4-1 3 Host St Mark’s and Padua this week
4 Archmere 6-1 4 Faces #5 Friend’s on Saturday
5 Friend’s 4-2 5 Lost to Tower 18-12
6 Dover 7-1 6 .bye week
7 Sussex Academy 8-1 7 Scored 175 goals in 9 games
8 Caesar Rodney 5-3 8 .
9 Ursuline 3-3 9
10 Caravel 5-2 10

Girls Soccer Week 4 Rankings

Division 1

Ranking Schools Record Last Week’s Ranking Comments
1 Padua 5-2 1 .Next 3 on the road against rank teams
2 Middletown 8-0 2 Allowed 1 goal in 8 matches
3 Wilmington Charter 5-2-2 3 Tied #6 Appo 2-2
4 Smyrna 6-2 4 3 straight at home after spring break
5 Caesar Rodney 7-2 5 Lost to #1 Padua last week
6 Appoquinimink 4-2-1 6 Tied #3 Charter
7 Delcastle 6-1 7 Only loss to #2 Middletown
8 Cape Henlopen 5-2 8 Won 5 of last 6
9 St Georges Tech 5-1 9 Bounce back after 1-0 loss to Newark
10 Sussex Central 4-2 NR Scored 32 goals in 6 matches

Division 2

Ranking Schools Record Last Week’s Ranking Comments
1 Caravel 8-0 1
2 Indian River 5-1 2
3 Friend’s 5-0-1 3
4 Archmere 6-1-1 4
5 Saint Mark’s 5-2 5
6 Ursuline 2-4-1 6
7 DMA 4-3 7
8 Odessa 7-0-1 8
9 Sanford 3-2 9
10 Tower Hill 3-2 7

Delaware State
