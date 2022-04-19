WATCH: Ben Simmons At Nets Practice On Tuesday
Ben Simmons was seen on video at practice for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The Nets are currently down 1-0 to the Boston Celtics in their first-round series.
The Brooklyn Nets held practice on Tuesday in Massachusetts, before they play Game 2 on Wednesday evening, and Ben Simmons was seen on the floor.
The three-time NBA All-Star has yet to play in a game so far this season.
He was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers in January.
The Nets are currently down 1-0 to the Celtics heading into Game 2.
