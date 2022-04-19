Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons On Tuesday

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke about Ben Simmons on Tuesday. The Nets are currently down 1-0 to the Boston Celtics in their first-round series.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters, and once again one of the topics of discussion was All-Star Ben Simmons (he has yet to play in a game so far this season).

"He's making progress, but there's no real update," Nash said . We'll just see how he responds and see if he's able to do more contact tomorrow."

The Nets are currently down 1-0 to the Boston Celtics in the first-round.

They will play Game 2 once again on the road in Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

