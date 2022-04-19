Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons On Tuesday
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke about Ben Simmons on Tuesday. The Nets are currently down 1-0 to the Boston Celtics in their first-round series.
On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters, and once again one of the topics of discussion was All-Star Ben Simmons (he has yet to play in a game so far this season).
"He's making progress, but there's no real update," Nash said . We'll just see how he responds and see if he's able to do more contact tomorrow."
The Nets are currently down 1-0 to the Boston Celtics in the first-round.
They will play Game 2 once again on the road in Massachusetts on Wednesday night.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
Comments / 1