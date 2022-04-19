ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIRAL: Kyle Kuzma's Tweet About The Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about the Golden State Warriors that went viral on Twitter. The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Monday evening. Kuzma has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards over his career.

On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors crushed the Denver Nuggets by a score of 126-106 to take Game 2 of their first-round series.

They now have a 2-0 lead with the series heading to Denver for the next two games.

During the game, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about the Warriors that has gone viral.

Kuzma's tweet said: "I don’t play 2k but I’d imagine if you played with this 30-Klay-Poole-wig-dray line up you’d beat everyone lol"

The Washington Wizards did not qualify for the postseason, so Kuzma is already in the offseason.

However, the star froward won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2019-20 season.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

