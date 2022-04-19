ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What The Heat's Owner Tweeted Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

The owner of the Miami Heat (Micky Arison) sent out a tweet before Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

The Heat have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 in Florida on Sunday afternoon.

The following two games will be played in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena on Friday night and Sunday afternoon.

