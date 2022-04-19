Grizzlies Final Injury Report Against The Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies have finalized their injury report for Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Tennessee, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.
Their injury report has been updated as of 7:30 Eastern Time on the NBA's official injury report, and the final update was relayed from Underdog NBA.
The Timberwolves lead the series 1-0 after winning Game 1 on the road on Saturday afternoon.
