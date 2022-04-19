ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

‘Justice League’ actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii again

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chelsee Yee
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wE25Z_0fE7h2IE00

Actor Ezra Miller, who’s known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films, has been arrested for an assault at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna, Hawaii, KTLA sister station KHON reported .

The Hawaii Police Department reported that the incident happened on Tuesday, April 19, shortly after 1 a.m.

According to police, Miller became irate after being asked to leave the home and reportedly threw a chair that hit a 26-year-old woman on the forehead. Police said she refused treatment for a cut.

‘Justice League’ actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii bar

Miller was arrested at approximately 1:30 a.m. for second-degree assault after police located Miller on the road during a traffic stop in Kea‘au.

Miller was released on Tuesday, April 19, pending further investigation.

This incident is the latest of the 29-year-old visitor from Vermont’s legal troubles in Hawaii that began in March. Before this, Miller was arrested at a Hilo bar for disorderly conduct and harassment.

Police said “The Flash” actor grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke mid-song, then lunged at a 32-year-old man. The bar owner tried to calm Miller several times. A Hilo man who wished to remain anonymous described Miller acting out at the bar. Click here to hear his story.

Miller’s arraignment for this incident is scheduled for April 26.

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told the Associated Press that Miller has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7. However, it’s not clear how long Miller has been on the island.

Last week, a Hawaii couple dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against Miller after a judge dismissed it on April 11. The couple accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them. They also accused Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

In addition to last month’s karaoke bar incident, Miller is scheduled to be arraigned in a traffic case that occurred in downtown Hilo. The Associated Press reported that Miller’s attorney requested the court hearing be moved up, citing that his client “has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York,” and needs an earlier hearing “to resolve this matter.”

Miller has a key role in the Harry Potter-universe film “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which was released on April 15. The film got off to a less than magical start in its first weekend, reports said.

Miller is also set to play DC comic book hero “The Flash” in a movie to be released next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Arrest made after 2 men found dead at Anaheim apartment complex

An arrest has been made after two men were found dead at an apartment complex in Anaheim Tuesday morning. Authorities said a third man who was taken to the hospital after he was found at the bloody scene was responsible for the killings. Police first got a call about an assault in progress happening inside […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
Page Six

Ezra Miller dances wildly by themself in video filmed weeks after arrest

Ezra Miller’s legal woes won’t prevent them from cutting a rug on the dance floor. The embattled “Flash” star, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was spotted wildly dancing in an odd way at a bar in Hawaii, according to footage obtained by TMZ. An erratic Miller was filmed at the Hilo Axe Lounge and appeared to be alone as they busted a move and dropped it low, seemingly without a care in the world. It’s unclear if Miller, 29, participated in any axe throwing or stepped into the “rage room” that the venue offers. The “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii#Actor#Justice League#Dc Comic#Ktla#Khon#Hilo#The Associated Press
Deadline

‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested For Assault In Hawaii; WB Silent As Superhero Pic Still Expected To Be Released In 2023

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2:53 PM: Ezra Miller plays the Flash on the big screen, but the actor isn’t proving so quick at keeping below the police radar. For the second time in as many months, the actor has been arrest by Hawaiian police. See details of his March 28 bust below. The Hawaii Police Department said in a statement today that “Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont was arrested for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence.” It goes on: “During the course of their investigation, police determined that...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Deadliest Catch crew tragedies - hotel room discovery to sudden heart attack

The famous Discovery Channel show ‘Deadliest Catch’ shows the crew embark on a once-in-a-lifetime experience investigating the dangers and discomforts of what lies underneath the deep sea. As fans have followed the series over the past few years, some cast members have sadly passed away. Although they may...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Oldest Texas death row inmate faces execution in cop's death

Texas’ oldest death row inmate faces execution Thursday for killing a Houston police officer nearly 32 years ago during a traffic stop.Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby, a nearly 20-year member of the force. Buntion had been on parole for just six weeks when he shot the 37-year-old Irby. Buntion, who had an extensive criminal record, was a passenger in the car Irby pulled over. In 2009, an appeals court vacated Buntion’s sentence, but another jury resentenced him to death three years later. Before his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

3-year-old rescued, woman arrested in Temecula kidnapping: Officials

A woman was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping a 3-year-old child from Temecula, officials said. The child was reported missing shortly before 11 a.m. on April 14 from the 29600 block of Solana Way. The child’s father told officers that his car and car key were also missing from his home, according to […]
TEMECULA, CA
KTLA

Do you still have to wear a mask at LAX?

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate for travelers on U.S. airlines and public transportation, leaving many Southern California residents wondering if they’ll still need to mask up at Los Angeles area airports. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention had initially announced plans to extend the mask mandate on public […]
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

3 mass shootings leave 2 dead during Easter weekend violence

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend. The shootings in South Carolina and one in Pittsburgh, in which two minors were killed early Sunday, also left […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

KTLA

47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy