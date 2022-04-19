ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP SOFTBALL: Cullman slides past Etowah 10-0

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
 1 day ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – After falling to West Point in a tight shootout Monday, the Bearcats returned home Tuesday to host Etowah. Cullman bounced back in a big way, handling the Blue Devils 10-0 to improve to 15-16 on the year.

Back to back doubles from Taylor Au and Savannah Davis put the ‘Cats in front 1-0 in the bottom of the first and Olivia Britton ripped an RBI single into left field later in the inning to make it 2-0. Faith Guest kept things going with an RBI single to right field and Cullman went into the second leading Etowah 3-0.

Neither team could get much going in the second or third inning, but the Bearcats added to their lead in their half of the fourth. Kathryn Dueland crossed the plate safely on a double steal to extend the lead to 4-0 and just a few pitches later, Abby Maples scored on a fielder’s choice to make it a 5-0 game. Au drove a fly ball deep into right field and an error allowed another run to score for Cullman, stretching the lead to 6-0. Before the end of the inning, Carlie Burnham shot a 2-run double down the left field line to give the Bearcats a commanding, 8-0 lead going into the fifth.

The ‘Cats put things away in the fifth, staring with a leadoff double from Guest. A few pitches later, Brooklyn Morton drover her in to score with a single into left field and later in the inning with the bases loaded, Au punched an RBI single up the middle to plate Morton and wrap up a 10-0 win for Cullman.

Morton tossed all five shutout innings for the Bearcats, allowing just four hits and picking up three strikeouts in the win. Au, Guest, Davis and Morton each finished with a pair of hits and an RBI in the win. Burnham (one hit) drove in a pair of runs for Cullman and Maples, Britton and Dalyn Phillips each added a hit and an RBI as well.

The Bearcats will be back home to take on Decatur Thursday.

