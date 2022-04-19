ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Actor Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chelsee Yee
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARKPD_0fE7gvqr00

HONOLULU ( KHON ) – Actor Ezra Miller, who’s known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films, has been arrested for an assault at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna, Hawaii.

The Hawaii Police Department reported that the incident happened on Tuesday, April 19, shortly after 1 a.m.

According to police, Miller became irate after being asked to leave the home and reportedly threw a chair that hit a 26-year-old woman on the forehead. Police said she refused treatment for a cut.

‘Justice League’ actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii bar

Miller was arrested at approximately 1:30 a.m. for second-degree assault after police located Miller on the road during a traffic stop in Kea‘au.

Miller was released on Tuesday, April 19, pending further investigation.

This incident is the latest of the 29-year-old visitor from Vermont’s legal troubles in Hawaii that began in March. Before this, Miller was arrested at a Hilo bar for disorderly conduct and harassment.

Police said “The Flash” actor grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke mid-song, then lunged at a 32-year-old man. The bar owner tried to calm Miller several times. A Hilo man who wished to remain anonymous described Miller acting out at the bar. Click here to hear his story.

Miller’s arraignment for this incident is scheduled for April 26.

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told the Associated Press that Miller has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7. However, it’s not clear how long Miller has been on the island.

Last week, a Hawaii couple dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against Miller after a judge dismissed it on April 11. The couple accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them. They also accused Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares news of baby’s death: ‘You are our angel’

In addition to last month’s karaoke bar incident, Miller is scheduled to be arraigned in a traffic case that occurred in downtown Hilo. The Associated Press reported that Miller’s attorney requested the court hearing be moved up, citing that his client “has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York,” and needs an earlier hearing “to resolve this matter.”

Miller has a key role in the Harry Potter-universe film “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which was released on April 15. The film got off to a less than magical start in its first weekend, reports said.

Miller is also set to play DC comic book hero “The Flash” in a movie to be released next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Man linked to Utah murder arrested in Hawaii

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man linked to a homicide investigation in Utah has been arrested in Hawaii. On March 24, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) announced that officers with the Maui Police Department have arrested 26-year-old Katoa Pahulu in relation to the Blaire Leavitt murder case. On March 18, the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Hilo, HI
State
Vermont State
State
Hawaii State
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Deadliest Catch crew tragedies - hotel room discovery to sudden heart attack

The famous Discovery Channel show ‘Deadliest Catch’ shows the crew embark on a once-in-a-lifetime experience investigating the dangers and discomforts of what lies underneath the deep sea. As fans have followed the series over the past few years, some cast members have sadly passed away. Although they may...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Ezra Miller
WSPA 7News

Man who hit woman in the face with whipped cream plate now in custody

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The man who hit a woman in the face with a plate of whipped cream is now in custody. We previously reported, that on Wednesday, April 13, 22-year-old Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald allegedly hit a woman in the face with a plate of whipped cream near the Main Street bridge. It’s his […]
WSPA 7News

Columbiana Centre’s third shooting suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Columbia Police Department announced its final arrest Thursday morning in the mall shooting at Columbiana Centre. We previously reported that the first call came in at 2:03 p.m. Saturday afternoon about gunshots near the Gap store, the police chief said. Then they started to receive multiple calls. Police said 15 people […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Deadline

‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested For Assault In Hawaii; WB Silent As Superhero Pic Still Expected To Be Released In 2023

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2:53 PM: Ezra Miller plays the Flash on the big screen, but the actor isn’t proving so quick at keeping below the police radar. For the second time in as many months, the actor has been arrest by Hawaiian police. See details of his March 28 bust below. The Hawaii Police Department said in a statement today that “Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont was arrested for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence.” It goes on: “During the course of their investigation, police determined that...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Dc Comic#Khon#Justice League#The Associated Press
WSPA 7News

2 people stabbed at Upstate apartment, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies responded to reports of two stabbed victims at an apartment complex. According to the Spartanburg County Dispatch, deputies responded to a call around 5 a.m. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were stabbed at Southern Pines Apartments located at 350 Bryant Road. Donovan Harris, a neighbor, said when […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian dies following car crash in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died following a car crash Wednesday night in Lancaster County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 200 near Reece Road around 9:25 p.m. Troopers said a 2009 Tahoe was traveling north when a pedestrian headed east was struck in the roadway. The pedestrian […]
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy