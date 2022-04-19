ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hands officers meth instead of registration at traffic stop, police say

By C. Allan, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two men have been charged after officers inadvertently found drugs during a traffic stop in West Virginia.

On Sunday, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper registration on I-79, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle’s driver, Roy Porter, 57, handed officers a packet that they thought was the registration of the vehicle, but a small plastic bag containing “a couple pieces of crystal-like substance” fell out, officers said.

Officers led a K9 unit around the vehicle, resulting in a positive indication of drugs, according to the complaint.

Porter was found to be in possession of 4 grams of meth, and a passenger in the vehicle, Jared Mayle, 21, of Salem, had 220 grams of meth, officers said.

Mayle has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently out on bond.

Porter has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

Police: Man shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday night, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive. SPD describes the suspect as a male in […]
Sheriff: Baby dies of alcohol poisoning, parents arrested

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say a mother and father have been arrested on murder charges after their 4-week-old baby died of alcohol poisoning. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Sydnei Dunn and 25-year-old Marquis Colvin were arrested on April 14 — the day the infant died. Officials say Dunn initially reported the […]
Family Plans to Sue After Miami Police Officer Kills Man During Traffic Stop

A family in pain is calling for justice after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed by a Miami Police officer after a traffic stop earlier this month. "He was my heartbeat. That was my real heartbeat," Antwon Cooper's mother, Tilasha Cooper, exclusively told NBC 6 on Tuesday. "He just took my son. He just took my son away from me."
