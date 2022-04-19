Astros' McCullers has long rehab ahead of him

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Lance McCullers Jr. played catch without pain for the third time in less than week as he rehabs the flexor tendon strain that has sidelined him since game four of the ALDS, but his return to action is not imminent.

“If I was a baby I’d be crawling,” he said.

The Astros transferred McCullers to the 60-day injured list prior to Monday’s game, but that was not an indication of any sort of set back.

“They actually told me in spring that they were going to put me on the 60-day right of the chute, which is expected,” McCullers said. “Just given the fact that I've had like zero build up. That alone is gonna take a good amount of time.”

On Monday, Astros general manager James Click equated McCullers progress to being in January of a normal offseason. McCullers echoed that sentiment on Tuesday and said he won’t be able to throw off a mound until he passes benchmarks of throwing 60 feet, 75 feet, 90 feet, 120 feet, throwing on back-to-back days, and finally throwing off speed on flat ground. It’s a long process, but the Astros pitcher preached patience.

“I want this to be successful,” McCullers said. “I want this to work and I don't want to have to have any type of longer timetable than necessary or any type of surgery or anything like that, so right now it's about being patient and everyday being a good day."

McCullers finished seventh in Cy Young voting last season, posting a 3.16 ERA in 162.1 innings and allowed one run in two postseason starts.