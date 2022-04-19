ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College Retail Theft

abc23.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState College Police are asking for your help in identifying who these 2 people...

www.abc23.com

HeySoCal

Nine arrested in organized retail theft operation

A California Highway Patrol task force investigating an organized retail theft operation announced Friday the arrests of nine people and the combined recovery of nearly $200,000 in stolen merchandise and cash. The arrests were the result of a three-month investigation by members of the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTAJ

Police search for State College Best Buy drone thief

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Police are looking for a man who stole three drones from a Best Buy. Police say that the retail theft took place on April 9, at the Best Buy located on 1650 North Atherton Street, in State College. The unknown actor walked in on foot around 3 p.m., […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
State College, PA
MyChesCo

State Police Attempting to Locate Pennsylvania Man Wanted in Multiple Thefts

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are attempting to locate 27-year-old Zachary Ronald Thompson of Titusville, Crawford County, Pennsylvania. Thompson has multiple arrest warrants for three Theft of Motor Vehicles and one Theft by Unlawful Taking from incidents that occurred between January 30, 2022, to March 22, 2022. Crawford County Adult probation has also issued a Parole Warrant for Thompson.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona thief causes trouble at another store, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man that was accused of stealing $2,000 worth of items from Dick’s Sporting Goods last year was arrested again for allegedly stealing from Sheetz on Friday. On April 15 around 11 p.m., 36-year-old Matthew C. Robinson stole a Twisted Tea from a beer cooler at the Sheetz on Chestnut […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

One killed in Clearfield County motorcycle crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have identified a man killed after crashing his Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle in Penn Township. On April 13 around 2:30 p.m., 68-year-old Rodney Jordan veered off the roadway on SR 219 just west of McFadden Road after failing to get around a left curve, according to state […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Troopers search for answers after ATV found in the woods

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers are searching for answers after someone called about an abandoned ATV they found on state game lands in Bedford. State police were called on March 19 for the ATV being found along Reservoir Road in Bedford Township, Bedford County. It’s unknown at this time if the Suzuki ATV […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man taken into custody after standoff in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man has been taken into custody after a police standoff closed a section of Route 255 in Clearfield County for several hours. A Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called to the home along Old Route 225 Road outside of DuBois when the US Marshals Service attempted to serve […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield mother charged after police find deplorable home

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman is behind bars after police found her home in deplorable conditions for her child following a noise complaint. On April 17, Lawrence Township police arrived at the 100 block of Palmer Street around 10 p.m. after receiving reports that 46-year-old Brandy Perks was outside yelling, screaming and […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
KEYT

9 charged in organized retail thefts throughout California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say nine members of an alleged organized retail theft network in California have been charged with conspiracy, felony grand theft and receiving stolen property. They are accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from stores throughout the state. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Friday that police arrested five suspects Monday in Los Angeles and recovered about $62,000 in cash and $135,000 in merchandise, Officials say the goods were stolen from stores including Macy’s, Columbia Sportswear, Abercrombie & Fitch, J.C. Penney, and Lululemon. Three more suspects were arrested in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Police are still looking for a ninth suspect.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTAJ

Police: Clearfield County father charged for concealing kids

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Grampian man is facing charges after police said he failed to return two children into legal custody. Clearfield Borough police received a report from a concerned mother who did not know where her two kids were. She said they were picked up by their father, 48-year-old Lance Weber, on April […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJAC TV

PSP: Curwensville man killed in motorcycle crash in Penn Township

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Clearfield County say a Curwensville man was killed last week in a motorcycle crash in Penn Township. According to a crash report, troopers say Rodney Jordan, 68, was killed Wednesday afternoon (April 13) following a crash along Route 219, near McFadden Road.
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man assaults psychiatric aides, police say

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing assault charges after he allegedly punched two psychiatric aides at The Meadows psychiatric center in Centre Hall. On April 14 around 8:30 a.m., 28-year-old Thomas Birkl was acting out and throwing food around the facility, according to charges filed by state police at Rockview. Two […]
ALTOONA, PA

