Concrete project to temporarily close Cahill Park playground

CHEYENNE – Beginning, Monday, April 25, the playground at Cahill Park will close for a concrete project. Work is anticipated to last three to five days, weather permitting.

Work will remove damaged and trampled shrub beds that cause continuous maintenance issues, according to a city of Cheyenne news release. Dirt and debris from the shrub beds routinely spread across playground surfaces, causing numerous safety issues for visitors. Once finished, the concrete surface will remedy these issues brought forth by weather and high playground usage.

The city offers a total of 32 playgrounds throughout the community so there remains other options to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors at a city park.