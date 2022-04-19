ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concrete project to temporarily close Cahill Park playground

CHEYENNE – Beginning, Monday, April 25, the playground at Cahill Park will close for a concrete project. Work is anticipated to last three to five days, weather permitting.

Work will remove damaged and trampled shrub beds that cause continuous maintenance issues, according to a city of Cheyenne news release. Dirt and debris from the shrub beds routinely spread across playground surfaces, causing numerous safety issues for visitors. Once finished, the concrete surface will remedy these issues brought forth by weather and high playground usage.

The city offers a total of 32 playgrounds throughout the community so there remains other options to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors at a city park.

CRMC announces changes to visitor policy effective this week

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials have announced changes to the hospital and health system’s visitor policy, which went into effect Wednesday. Visitors will not be allowed to enter if they have COVID-19, have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 10 days or have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a new fever, cough or other cold or flu-like symptoms. Please do not enter with symptoms unless you are seeking medical care. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
WTOK-TV

Skate park coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as city leaders are making advancements to build a skate park in Meridian. Ben Arthur Park on 14th Street is looking to be the potential home for the skate park...
MERIDIAN, MS
Westland Road to close through perhaps Saturday for utility work for a new car dealership

CHEYENNE – To accommodate utility work being done for a new car dealership, drivers should expect Westland Road to be closed to through traffic for the next several days, the city has announced. What was described as "utility gas work associated with the new Subaru dealership" will take three to five days, weather permitting. On its website, Halladay Subaru's location is given as 1615 Westland Road. To get around the work area, there will be detours so that drivers can get to nearby businesses. To drive to a location that is south of Westland Court, you would want to take Lincolnway. "And businesses north of Westland Court will be accessible via Missile Drive," the city announced Monday afternoon. If you forget these directions, detour signs "will be in place and the duration of work," the emailed news release noted.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Transit Program to get new home, with space for waiting indoors and increased pedestrian safety

CHEYENNE — A new home for the Cheyenne Transit Program will allow space for an indoor waiting area and a safer bus transfer station, according to CTP Director Renae Jording. The city will use just over $1 million in grant funding already in its transit fund to buy property at 1800 Westland Road from V&M Properties LLC. While the move will not take place for several months, eventually the transit system office and transfer station for the city’s six buses will be moved from its...
CHEYENNE, WY
