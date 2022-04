A 17-year-old Arkansas teenager who was reported missing since Monday has been found safe, the Hot Springs police department said. An amber alert was issued following the alleged abduction of Trynytee Case, who works at the Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery in Hot Springs. She was leaving work on Monday at around 9.15pm when she was allegedly kidnapped by a female stranger, who demanded $10,000 (£7,670) for her return. She threatened to “kill and cut up the victim” otherwise.Police issued an amber alert in Arkansas on Tuesday morning. In its latest update, Arkansas state police said: “The child has...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO