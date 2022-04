For the Baylor women’s tennis team, the postseason arrives on Friday. The Bears are ready for some of that tournament magic and coach Joey Scrivano can see it coming. “We’re playing really well. We’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Scrivano said. “We’ve been progressively getting better as the season has gone on and I love the way we’re playing.”

WACO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO