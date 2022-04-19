ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

“The Flash” star Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for second time within weeks

kisswtlz.com
 3 days ago

DC Comics star Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii on Tuesday morning for allegedly throwing a chair that hit a 26-year-old female, according to the Hawaii Police Department. The is “The Flash” star’s second arrest in the state in less than a month. Police said that...

www.kisswtlz.com

