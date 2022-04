WWE 2K22's latest patch delivers the biggest update to the game yet, but there's far more content on the way, including several DLC packs that will bring new playable Superstars. The first pack hits later this month and is called the Bonzai Pack, and will feature Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, Omos, and Kacy Catanzaro. Now WWE 2K22 has given us our first look at Yokozuna's character model thanks to the Twitter post below, and as you can see, the WWE Legend has never looked better. 2K22 will likely be releasing first looks at the rest of the Banzai Pack throughout the week, and we'll keep you posted as they release.

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO