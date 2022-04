(Washington, DC) — The U-S Transportation Secretary says addressing safety concerns is the highest priority for the three-point-nine BILLION dollars in new federal infrastructure money for Iowa roads, bridges, and airports. Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke with Iowa reporters during an online news conference. He called the infrastructure bill “a once in a lifetime investment.” Nearly one in five bridges in Iowa is considered structurally deficient. Buttigieg said, “having traveled many of those roads and having gone around those bridges that are load-limited or need work, I’ve seen how much of a difference this legislation is going to make in the Midwest generally and in Iowa specifically.”

