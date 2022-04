FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of arson, assault, theft, and burglary is taking a plea deal. Travis Fox, 43 of Forest City, was arrested in September 2021 in Lake Mills and charged with second-degree arson and aggravated assault. Court documents state Fox got into an argument with a female, lit a sweatshirt on fire, and threw it on her. Investigators say the female got the burning sweatshirt off her before it did more than burn the hood of the clothing she was wearing. Fox then allegedly grabbed the still-burning sweatshirt and put it on the hood of the female’s vehicle, saying he was going to burn it or her house down.

