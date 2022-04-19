TWO MEN SOUGHT FOR STEALING IPHONE FROM VERIZON STORE IN UPPER TWP.

A construction worker died in an accident Friday, April 15 in South Jersey, according to initial and developing reports. It happened on Route 73 and Kresson Road in Vorhees Township sometime around 9:30 p.m., unconfirmed reports say. Further information was not immediately available. This story is developing. Check back to...
A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
Two Pennsylvania state police troopers shot a horse dead along a highway, according to a report by LancasterOnline.The horse had escaped from an Amish farm along U.S. Route 1 and State Road 10 outside of downtown Oxford, an unnamed source told the outlet. The troopers from Troop J had been trying t…
Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday.
The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo.
Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together.
It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green.
Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway.
No further information was released.
(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
A car crashed into a tree in Atlantic County resulting in a fatality, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. crash on Monday, April 18 in Hamilton, initial reports said. The crash occurred at East Black Horse Pike and Gale Avenue.Hamilton police were n…
A dealer who had more than 45 combined pounds of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine seized from his home in the largest drug bust in Atlantic County history will head to federal prison later this year, authorities said. Ricardo Clavijo, 40, and his brother, Christopher Gonzalez of Pleasantville, were arrested last...
A 31-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly firing a gun at his mother, authorities said. On Saturday, April 16 at 8:09 p.m., Atlantic City Police Officer Ivaylo Ivanov responded to South Carolina and Baltic Avenues after receiving information from Sergeant Garry Stowe that a fugitive -- Kevin Robinson -- was in the area, police said.
HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
Police in Cumberland County seek the public's help locating suspects involved in a bar shooting shooting, according to NJ Advance Media. A 22-year-old man was shot several times after leaving a bar in a Bridgeton strip mall at Burlington Road and Route 49 on Tuesday night, April 19, the outlet said.
At least three people were trapped in a crash in Cape May County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at Sandman Boulevard and Seashore Road in Lower Township, initial reports said. A medical helicopter had been requested. CHECK BACK...
Three Atlantic City men were arrested Saturday after shots alerted police to South Carolina and Adriatic avenues. While investigating, Lt. Mark Benjamin Sr. saw a man matching the description of a possible suspect, according to the report. Hamid Palmer was seen from the Surveillance Center conducting a drug deal, Sgt....
Firefighters and police officers rescued at least seven people from at least four flooded motel rooms along the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township late Monday and early Tuesday during the heavy rain from a coastal storm. Rooms at the Travel Inn and the Economy Inn in the West...
A Hudson Valley man was arrested and accused of stealing merchandise worth $1,000 from a Connecticut store more than seven years ago. That merchandise was allegedly stolen from Lowe's, located in New Haven County at 311 Old Gate Lane in Milford, in October of 2014, the Milford Police Department said.
An Atlantic City man wanted for firing a gun at his mother last month was arrested Saturday, after allegedly fleeing police. Kevin Robinson allegedly discarded a handgun and resisted when Officer Ivaylo Ivanov tried to arrest him just after 8 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Robinson, 31, is accused of...
