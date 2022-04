If the NHRA is ever on Family Feud, and the owners are one one team and the drivers and crew on the other, I would be on the driver and crew side of things. What’s unique about the way I grew up in the sport—coming up as a crew member who became a driver and then a team owner—is that even up to this point, when I leave the racetrack and go somewhere, go out at night, most of my friends that I hang out with are crew chiefs and crew members, and not other drivers.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO