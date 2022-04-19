ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

Phi Beta Kappa recognizes 56 students for academic excellence

csbsju.edu
 3 days ago

A group of College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University students are the latest to receive an elite honor. A total of 56 students from CSB and SJU make up the 2022 list of inductees to Phi Beta Kappa. This is the 13th cohort of students who have been inducted...

csbsju.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Here Are The 10 Best Historically Black Colleges & Universities For 2022

HBCUs are an invaluable aspect of Black culture and education, but according to a new report, they’re not all equal. HBCUs are an invaluable aspect of Black culture and education, but according to a new report, they’re not all equal. College Consensus, a unique college rating website that...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
MarketRealist

How First-Generation Students Can Pay for College

Going to college is a big deal, and it's an even bigger deal when the student is the first in their immediate family to attend. Given that many first-generation students have already struggled to get where they are, they shouldn't have to abandon their dreams because they can't pay for college. Therefore, some scholarships cater to first-generation college students.
COLLEGES
Phys.org

All teachers need to teach language and literacy, not just English teachers

Proposed changes to the New South Wales English syllabus reinforce the misguided idea that the teaching of language and literacy skills should fall chiefly to English teachers, leaving other teachers to focus more on their subject content. The plan follows a report by the NSW Education Authority (NESA) that found...
WORLD
Dallas Weekly

Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phi Beta Kappa#Phi Kappa Phi#St Olaf College#College Of Saint Benedict#Csb#Sju Transitional#The College Of William
Phys.org

Study explores academic success among Jewish girls

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate college than girls with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents' socioeconomic status. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a newly published study by Tulane University professor Ilana Horwitz.
EDUCATION
The 74

Grants to Expand Tutoring & Other Innovations for Students

As schools head into the final quarter, exhausted teachers and administrators are completing their third consecutive year disrupted by the pandemic. Assessments and other year-end data will provide a more complete accounting of the state of American education, but the evidence to date is disturbing.  In aggregate, students are struggling with their early reading, with […]
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

See if a 2-Year Law School Program Is a Good Fit

Concerns about the amount of time it takes to get a law degree and the associated costs have resulted in more law schools offering accelerated Juris Doctor programs within the last 10 years. There are more than a dozen two-year J.D. programs nationwide, allowing law students to complete the required...
COLLEGES
marketplace.org

Prestige doesn’t always maximize the value of a degree

Imagine you’re a high school senior who has been accepted to several colleges, including a few that carry a bit of “prestige.” Weighing your options, you might think those few could lead to greater earning power down the line. Were that true, your choice would be simple: the most prestigious college that’ll take you. But to what extent does that logic hold?
SHEBOYGAN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Futurity

Girls raised by Jewish parents are more likely to graduate from college

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate from college than those with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents’ socioeconomic status, research finds. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a new study. But the...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
swimswam.com

How to Teach Students Leadership Skills Through Swimming Lessons

A look into how applying leadership skills to swimming lessons can not only benefit the kids outside of the pool, but also with their ability in the water. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy: Nyawira Githae. About 7 weeks ago I started teaching swimming lessons at a small...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy