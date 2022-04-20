ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Moody Looks to Recruit Law Enforcement Officers in Florida

By Florida Daily
 1 day ago
Following Gov. Ron DeSantis signing legislation providing moving bonuses for law enforcement officers (LEO) nationwide to relocate to Florida, this week, state Attorney General Ashley Moody showcased her LEO recruitment efforts.

Moody’s Be A Florida Hero resources highlight law enforcement career opportunities at agencies across the state—as well as the benefits of serving in the Sunshine State. Partnering with law enforcement associations, new content and resources will be posted online and distributed so agencies statewide can help reach jobseekers looking to relocate to Florida. Additionally, Moody will be reaching out to these future Florida Heroes directly via social media this week.

“Florida is the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation, and we continue to earn that title—most recently with the passage and signing of a new law to enhance officer recruitment and retention. Anyone with a heart for service and the courage to wear a badge should check out our comprehensive recruitment resources to find law enforcement career opportunities throughout our state. Check them out at BeAFloridaHero.com, and you could help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida,” Moody said.

Recently signed into law by DeSantis, HB 3 provides law enforcement agencies with additional tools to bolster the recruitment and retention of qualified officers. The new law:

Creates the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program that provides one-time bonus payments of up to $5,000 to newly-employed law enforcement officers;

Forms the Florida Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship Program that covers tuition, fees and up to $1,000 of eligible education expenses for trainees in a law enforcement basic recruit training program; and

Allows certified officers who relocate to Florida a reimbursement of up to $1,000 for equivalency training costs.

Also included are raises for sheriff’s deputies and other training and childcare benefits for Florida law enforcement officers.

Seeing the struggles in the profession and the lack of support in other states for law enforcement, Moody launched Be A Florida Hero last year to help various law enforcement agencies promote career opportunities open in Florida. The recruitment initiative includes an online tool that aggregates open law enforcement positions across the state all in one easy-to-search location. The site includes an interactive map that potential recruits can explore to see exactly where open positions are located. The program is designed to make it easier for job seekers, especially those from outside state lines, to research and apply to openings in Florida.

In recognition of the additional resources secured for new Florida law enforcement officers, Moody will be reaching out via social media this week to highlight useful materials for those looking to join law enforcement in Florida.

