NKU Sports Talk Radio Show: Episode 14

By Northerner Staff
Northerner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Episode 14 of the NKU Sports Talk Radio Show, Brendan, Justis and Noah...

The Spun

Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Got Stuck In Traffic And Missed The Start Of Inside The NBA On TNT: “You’re The Only Dummy That Didn’t Know There Was Going To Be Traffic."

Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
Hall Of Famer Asked Triple H To Stop Using His Finisher

Every wrestler knows that a great finishing move can take them to the next level, and there’s no denying that Triple H’s Pedigree is one of the most recognizable finishers of all time. However, there was once a time when Triple H used a cutter for a finisher instead of the Pedigree.
InsideHook

Longevity Secrets and Lifehacks From the Oldest Man to Ever Qualify for the X Games

Flatland BMX legend Terry Adams first burst onto the scene as a young phenom at the 2002 X Games in Philadelphia. For those unfamiliar, “flatland” refers to a freestyle form of artistic cycling, conducted on flat surfaces, where a series of tricks and movements are combined to create a performance reminiscent of breakdancing. The sport was dropped by the X Games in the early aughts, and ever since, Adams and flatland have been patiently waiting to make an epic return to the landmark extreme sports event. That day has finally come.
The Big Lead

Roundup: Timberwolves Suffer Epic Collapse; Zendaya Discusses Boyfriend Tom Holland; Devin Booker Out a Few Weeks

Robert Morse, who played Bert Cooper on Mad Men, dies at 90 ... Elon Musk has $46.5 billion in committed financing to buy Twitter ... Six ways the past literally stank ... Jonah Keri's wife speaks out on abuse she endured ... Zendaya discusses relationship with Tom Holland ... Shaeden Sharpe off to the NBA ... Stephen Colbert tested positive for COVID ... Mike Tyson repeatedly punched an airplane passenger in crazy video ... Chet Holmgren officially declared for NBA Draft ... As did Wendell Moore Jr. ... Former Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica dies at 80 ... Devin Booker will miss several weeks with hamstring injury ... Obamas reportedly set to leave Spotify ... NHL schedules games in Europe for next fall ... Johnny Depp done as Jack Sparrow ... Jalen Brunson lit up the Jazz again ... Khris Middleton will miss the rest of the first round ...
NBA
AL.com

UAB basketball signs Binghamton transfer Tyler Bertram

Andy Kennedy is storming through the transfer portal at breakneck speed, pulling in his second signee from the portal in as many days. The UAB basketball program announced its latest addition Wednesday with the signing of Binghamton transfer Tyler Bertram. “As we were putting the pieces of this recruiting puzzle...
The Florida Times-Union

JU outfielder Blake DeLamielleure doesn't shy from bloodlines: 'I want to do more than them'

Blake DeLamielleure has athletic bloodlines as long as his name — which holds a spot in NFL history. Jacksonville University's sophomore outfielder and Bartram Trail graduate has never met his distant cousin Joe DeLamielleure, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and an eight-time All-Pro player who was one of the starting guards for "The Electric Company," the Buffalo Bills offensive line of the 1970s that paved the way for O.J. Simpson to become the NFL's first 2,000-yard rusher in 1973, and the only one to do it in a 14-game schedule.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

