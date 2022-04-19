NKU Sports Talk Radio Show: Episode 14

Flatland BMX legend Terry Adams first burst onto the scene as a young phenom at the 2002 X Games in Philadelphia. For those unfamiliar, “flatland” refers to a freestyle form of artistic cycling, conducted on flat surfaces, where a series of tricks and movements are combined to create a performance reminiscent of breakdancing. The sport was dropped by the X Games in the early aughts, and ever since, Adams and flatland have been patiently waiting to make an epic return to the landmark extreme sports event. That day has finally come.
Comments / 0