NKU Sports Talk Radio Show: Episode 14

Blake DeLamielleure has athletic bloodlines as long as his name — which holds a spot in NFL history. Jacksonville University's sophomore outfielder and Bartram Trail graduate has never met his distant cousin Joe DeLamielleure, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and an eight-time All-Pro player who was one of the starting guards for "The Electric Company," the Buffalo Bills offensive line of the 1970s that paved the way for O.J. Simpson to become the NFL's first 2,000-yard rusher in 1973, and the only one to do it in a 14-game schedule.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO