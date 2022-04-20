ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

'In charge': How a necklace carries Diane von Fürstenberg's philosophy

hazard-herald.com
 1 day ago

Famed fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg talks to CNN's...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Chris Wallace On His Move To CNN+: “No Longer Felt Comfortable With The Programming At Fox”

Click here to read the full article. Chris Wallace spent nearly two decades at Fox News before shifting to the new streaming service, CNN+. In an interview with the New York Times on Sunday, Wallace gave what is believed to be his first public statements on the reason he left his longtime media home. Wallace claimed Fox News shifted in the months following Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. He was also taken aback by Fox host Tucker Carlson’s take on the Jan. 6 uprising, and was disturbed by Carlson’s documentary, Patriot Purge, which defended the insurrection. As a result, “I just no longer felt comfortable...
TV & VIDEOS
Boston Globe

Chris Wallace says life at Fox News became ‘unsustainable’

As he starts a new streaming show at CNN, the longtime TV anchor reflects on his decision to leave Fox News after 18 years. “I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox.”. Chris Wallace uttered those words matter-of-factly, in between bites of a Sweetgreen salad at his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Diane Von Fürstenberg
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Von#Necklace
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Who knew! Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro was an unlikely guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million wedding held at the home where bride's billionaire father once hosted Trump fundraiser

As with any celebration involving the union of two wealthy prominent families, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million Palm Beach wedding was nothing short of a glamorous star-studded event, drawing numerous A-list stars and VIPs from across the globe. The young couple tied the knot in an early-evening ceremony on...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy