SEATTLE — Two people fought with a hammer during a road rage incident at the Pike Place Market on Easter Sunday, according to the Seattle Police Department. The violent and chaotic string of events started at 5:15 p.m., in front of the famous public market sign. Authorities say, a total of three men were involved in the mayhem, but it started with just two: a 32-year-old in a Toyota SUV and a 45-year-old man in a van who got into an argument.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO