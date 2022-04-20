ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Useful life of SSA freight boats waning quickly

By Joshua Balling Email: jballing@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(April 19, 2022) Three Steamship Authority freight boats have just three to five years of useful life remaining, with the car ferry Nantucket not far behind, according to a marine-survey report reviewed by the boat line board Tuesday. The Katama, Gay Head and Sankaty freight boats are just over...

