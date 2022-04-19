ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Lindor bailed out by Alonso, wins it in 10th vs Giants

By JAKE SEINER
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAbuu_0fE7FVCa00
Giants Mets Baseball New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a single to drive in the winning run during the 10th inning of the first game of a baseball double-header against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 5-4.(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) (Bill Kostroun)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Pete Alonso had Francisco Lindor's back. Then he tried to take his shirt.

It's no stretch to say Alonso earned the souvenir.

Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big reach by Alonso bailed him out in the top of the inning, and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Tuesday to open a doubleheader.

Lindor, who also had a tying double in the fifth, ripped a clean single to center against Jarlín García (1-1), scoring automatic runner Brandon Nimmo from third. He was mobbed by teammates in the infield, with Alonso trying to rip off his uniform.

A half-inning earlier, Lindor's throw on Thairo Estrada's grounder pulled the first baseman off the bag, apparently allowing Brandon Belt to score from third with two outs.

Replays showed Alonso just barely held the base with his right foot — Alonso jumped for joy when a freeze frame appeared on the video board — and umpires overruled the safe call. The grab kept Adam Ottavino (1-0) in line for the win.

“Pete staying on the bag there, that’s a really hard play,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “We’re lucky to have the best replay guy in the business in our guy (Harrison Friedland). So that was a good play.”

Lindor lifted his average to .289 with nine RBIs in 11 games — a strong start for the $341 million man's second season in Queens.

“Linny seems to be dealing us what we need about every time,” Showalter said.

Two of baseball's best teams early this season, the Mets (8-3) and Giants (7-3) were each set to play at least 18 innings in one day for the first time since 2019. Pandemic-era seven-inning doubleheaders are gone, but automatic runners in extra innings remain.

The Mets nearly ended it in the ninth, when Giants closer Camilo Doval walked Eduardo Escobar and Robinson Canó leading off. Pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme — clean-shaven after years with a long beard — sacrificed them to second and third, but Doval gathered himself and struck out Travis Jankowski and pinch-hitter Dominic Smith swinging to force extras.

Joc Pederson hit a solo homer and Brandon Crawford had two RBIs as the Giants pounced early against Mets starter Tylor Megill for a 4-1 lead. New York erased that in the fifth, when starter Alex Cobb left with an injury before Lindor's tying RBI double off reliever Dominic Leone.

Neither Cobb nor Megill quite lived up to the standards set by their rotations this season.

Cobb became the first Giants starter in 10 games to allow more than two earned runs, ending the second-longest such streak to begin a season in the majors since 1901. He gave up run No. 3 on Jeff McNeil's two-run double in the fifth, then promptly left with a right groin injury.

Cobb was placed on the 10-day injured list after Game 1, allowing the team to activate right-hander Yunior Marte. Manager Gabe Kapler said Cobb would get an MRI, but Cobb said he was hopeful for a quick return.

“That was a brutal game for us,” Cobb said. “Having two nine-inning doubleheaders, and then the starter coming out as early as I did, is putting the team in a bad position.”

Megill ended a streak by Mets starters of eight straight games allowing one or zero earned runs, which matched a franchise record. The big right-hander had thrown 17 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings dating to last season before Pederson's leadoff shot in the second.

He recovered and grinded through six innings, preserving a 4-4 tie with seven hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: IF/OF Jason Vosler was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento for the opener. IF/OF Luke Williams was optioned to Triple-A, but remained with the Giants as their 29th man for the doubleheader.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right shoulder) will have a new round of imaging taken next Monday. Showalter said he's progressing as hoped. ... RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder) will make a rehab start in extended spring training Wednesday. ... RHP Yoan López was New York's 29th man for the nightcap. ... Nimmo was activated off the COVID-19 IL.

UP NEXT

A showdown of aces in the nightcap, with Giants RHP Logan Webb (1-0, 1.29 ERA) facing Mets RHP Max Scherzer (2-0, 3.27), making his first home start in Queens.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jorge Soler sitting for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Marlins are giving Soler the day off for the first time this season. Brian Anderson is making another start in left field and Jesus Aguilar is taking over at designated hitter in place of Soler.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
FOX Sports

Pujols paces Cardinals, helps Wainwright in win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Albert Pujols had two hits and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Tuesday night. Adam Wainwright (2-1) threw 5 2/3 effective innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Tommy Edman tripled, singled and...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Giants get off to fast start in victory over Mets

Joc Pederson, Brandon Crawford and Wilmer Flores had consecutive RBI hits in the first inning Wednesday night and Carlos Rodon continued his strong start for the San Francisco Giants by tossing five scoreless innings Wednesday night in a 5-2 win over the host New York Mets. Brandon Belt, celebrating his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Midland Daily News

Belt connects on B-Day, Rodón grinds as Giants beat Mets 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — On Brandon Belt's first birthday in the majors, he was shipped back to the minor leagues. And in the 10 seasons that followed, he failed to gift himself one measly hit. So when the 34-year-old Giants slugger launched a second-inning homer Wednesday night, he felt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Yoan López
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Travis Jankowski
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Dominic Leone
NBC San Diego

Profar Dazzles, Gore Delivers as Padres Complete Sweep of Reds

With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Central Illinois Proud

Defensive-minded Cardinals chase another win over Marlins

Sandy Alcantara has an important tie to St. Louis. Miles Mikolas was born in South Florida. Both of those facts add extra spice to the Wednesday pitching matchup between Miami Marlins right-hander Alcantara (1-0, 3.18 ERA) and St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Mikolas (1-0, 2.61) in Miami. After St. Louis beat...
MIAMI, FL
KEYT

Profar’s throw, HR lead Padres to 6-0 win vs staggering Reds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run home run for the San Diego Padres, who won 6-0 to hand the Cincinnati Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years. Profar’s homer in the fourth gave rookie MacKenzie Gore all the backing he needed for his first big league win, in his second start. Profar, the Padres’ left fielder, threw out Votto on the fly on Colin Moran’s single to end the fourth. Profar homered to right off Vladimir Gutierrez with two outs in the bottom of the inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WDBO

LEADING OFF: Cabrera needs 1 hit for 3,000, Hicks' 1st start

A look at what's happening around the majors on Thursday:. Tigers star Miguel Cabrera needs one more hit for 3,000 in his career, and will try to reach the mark at Comerica Park. Cabrera added three more hits to his total Wednesday night in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees....
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#The New York Mets#The San Francisco Giants
WDBO

Ramírez slam in 9-run 2nd, Guardians top White Sox in Game 1

CLEVELAND — (AP) — José Ramírez hit his second grand slam of the season, connecting during a nine-run second inning as the Cleveland Guardians roughed up Dallas Keuchel and routed the sloppy Chicago White Sox 11-1 Wednesday in a doubleheader opener. Cleveland won at home for...
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

Dodgers beat Braves 5-1, take 2 of 3 vs World Series champs

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Tony Gonsolin knew he hadn't allowed a hit to the Atlanta Braves. He was more focused on not getting ahead of himself. The right-hander threw his slider for strikes and attacked the Braves with an array of secondary pitches while going six shutout innings for the third time in his big league career and first in two years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBO

Ohtani overpowers in 2-way performance, Angels blank Astros

HOUSTON — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was winless with a 5.92 ERA in six starts against the Houston Astros entering Wednesday's start. Watching the superstar's performance from his perch in the dugout, Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon could feel Ohtani was determined to change his fortunes against the Astros on Wednesday night.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Anthony Rizzo homers, scores twice to lead Yankees past Tigers

EditorsNote: corrected spelling of Torkelson in 8th graf. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera moved within one hit of 3,000 for his career but Anthony Rizzo led the visiting New York Yankees to a 5-3 victory on Wednesday. Cabrera singled his first three times up, then struck out in the eighth against...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Yandy Diaz sitting Wednesday for Rays versus Cubs

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Diaz is taking a seat and he is being replaced on third base by Taylor Walls. Brandon Lowe is on second base and batting leadoff. Randy Arozarena is at designated hitter and batting third. Josh Lowe is in left field and batting fifth. Brett Phillips is entering the lineup to hit ninth and play right field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
61K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy