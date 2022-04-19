ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walt Disney World drops all mask mandates

By Robert Pandolfino, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
TAMPA ( WFLA ) – Walt Disney World has dropped all mask mandates, according to a statement posted to its website on Tuesday.

Face coverings are optional for guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation.

It is recommended guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation.

“Please note, face coverings are not permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water,” a release states.

Federal judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

The theme park is recommending, but not requiring, guests who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation.

In California, Disneyland’s guidelines state that face coverings are required “in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as First Aid” for guests 2 years or older.

Face coverings are “strongly recommended” in other indoor settings and optional outdoors.

Walt Disney World’s change in policy comes a day after a federal judge in Tampa struck down the CDC’s mask mandate for public transportation Monday. The decision left airlines, airports, rail stations and other transit hubs free to nix mask requirements. Major airlines and airports in a number of U.S. cities quickly scrapped the mandates.

The judge behind the decision, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, was deemed “not qualified” for the job when she was nominated by Pres. Donald Trump in 2020.

DeSantis takes aim at Disney

Walt Disney World has been under fire from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is now pushing to roll back a law that allows the theme park to self-govern within the state.

DeSantis’ action is the latest clash between his office and Disney World, which publicly criticized the recent passing of the new Parental Rights in Education law, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Disney has announced it would suspend political donations in the state over the law, which opponents say will marginalize LGBTQ people by barring lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Disney is one of Florida’s biggest private employers: last year, the company said it had more than 60,000 workers. LGBTQ advocates who work for the company criticized CEO Bob Chapek for what they said was his slow response speaking out against the bill. Some walked off the job in protest.

DeSantis has repeatedly lashed out at Disney and critics of the law, gaining considerable attention in conservative media spheres. He insists the policy is reasonable and says parents, not teachers, should broach subjects of sexual orientation and gender identity with children.

Republican lawmakers appear receptive to punishing Disney, filing proposals that would dissolve the district by June 2023. DeSantis has been a powerful governor, effectively pushing his priorities in the statehouse, and both the GOP Senate president and House speaker support him on the Disney issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

