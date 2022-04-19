Film Fun on Journeys Into Jazz

Theo Ubique’s take on this classic musical parody of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” directed by local musical comedy pro Landree Fleming, is smart, sweet, and slickly produced. And mounting a show that prods at traditional gender roles with a first-rate, gender-blind cast results in a multilayered artistic experience that makes this 50s-era creation of Mary Rodgers, Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer sing. The performance takes advantage of every inch of Howard Street Theatre, creating a unique surround-sound experience and pulling audience members in on gags in a way that’s welcome and immersive. From Jenna Schoppe’s choreography to Jeremy Ramey’s conducting, there’s an economy of motion and music that results in well-oiled fun.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 29 DAYS AGO