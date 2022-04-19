Film Fun on Journeys Into Jazz

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the April 20 Journeys into Jazz host Chuck France chats with Matthew Sanborn who is the Wisconsin Film Festival Music Director. Sanborn collaborated with Professor Ben Reiser of the UW-Madison Department of Communication Arts...

