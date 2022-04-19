ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinal Call: Examining the Low Percentage of Native American Students on Campus

By The Daily Cardinal
 3 days ago

On Tuesdays, the Daily Cardinal — one of UW-Madison’s student newspapers — shares the latest...

Black Enterprise

Black Univ of Penn College Students Hit With Eggs, Called Racial and Homophobic Slurs At Off-Campus Party

A group of Black students at the University of Pennsylvania was reportedly hit with eggs and homophobic slurs during a Spring Fling party. On Wednesday, members of the school’s Black student group UMOJA and the Black Student League (BSL) met with the Penn administration to discuss the incident, The Daily Pennsylvanian reports. The complaints come from an April 9 party organized by Black students at a rowhome near the campus.
KPVI Newschannel 6

$71M available in Native American employment readiness program

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is taking applications for a $71 million grant program it said will help American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians with employment readiness. Authorization from the grants came through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Section 166 Indian...
CBS Minnesota

Native Americans Call On State Lawmakers To Build New Community Facilities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — People from more than a dozen Native American nonprofits are calling on state legislators to pass a new bill that would pay for the construction of new community facilities in the Twin Cities. Groups rallied Friday at the Minnesota State Capitol, asking for nearly $84 million. The money would be used to build 12 new facilities around the metro that would provide child care, health care, and housing and workforce development. The groups say, with a budget surplus and federal dollars available, it’s long overdue. “We stand here before this legislature saying, ‘Empower us with the resources that were derived from the land and exploited labor of the state, to allow us to continue forward doing this work that the city and the county and the state governments can not do,'” Dr. Joe Hobot said, speaking at the rally. They say expanding services would address disparities in the community. The initiative is named in honor of Clyde Bellecourt.
