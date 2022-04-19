ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purcellville, VA

News Release - Police Incidents Report 04.15.22

purcellvilleva.gov
 3 days ago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE bdufek@purcellvilleva.gov, 540-338-7422. 04/08/22 7:24 p.m. 700 Block of East Main Street Hit and Run Accident. While pumping fuel at the Exxon station, the complainant’s vehicle was struck by a white Mercedes SUV driven by a female occupant. After no attempt to contact the owner of the vehicle struck,...

purcellvilleva.gov

Comments / 0

