ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

OC jury finds for family in errant death notification case

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPI4G_0fE79kjo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgceR_0fE79kjo00
OC jury finds for family in errant death notification case 02:42

An Orange County jury Tuesday handed down a $1.5 million verdict for a father and sister who were wrongly told by officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Department that a family member had died.

Jurors, who deliberated for about three hours, awarded $1.1 million for the father of Frankie Kerrigan and $400,000 for his sister. The family's attorney had argued for $3 million each for the father and sister.

"First of all, we're very grateful the jury made this decision in less than three hours time so it seems that we did prove our case overwhelmingly in court and the jury agreed with us," attorney Jim DeSimone said.

"The Kerrigan family feels vindicated and thankful that the story was told and the jury found in their favor. They truly hope the verdict does send a message both to Orange County and other governmental agencies that they need to show care and concern with anyone who has a Frankie or somebody mentally ill and on the streets. You should do your due diligence and do your job in terms of communicating with a family, and especially when it's to let them know a family member is dead."

DeSimone said the family was wrongly told by deputies in the coroner's office that the body was identified by sight and by fingerprints, both of which were untrue.

"They put this family through unbelievable trauma," DeSimone said. "They should have compensated the family five years ago."

Efforts to reach attorneys for the county were unsuccessful.

The family members of Frankie Kerrigan alleged intentional and negligent misrepresentation. Orange County Sheriff-Coroner's Department officials wrongly informed Kerrigan's family that he was found dead outside a Verizon store in Fountain Valley, but 17 days later Kerrigan showed up for a visit with a family friend, who had attended Kerrigan's funeral at Holy Family Cathedral in Orange.

It turned out the transient found dead outside the store on May 6, 2017, was 54-year-old John Dean Dickens. An officer who found the body believed it was Kerrigan, so deputy coroner David Ralsten printed off a copy of Kerrigan's state identification and concluded it was the same person, DeSimone told jurors.

The identification, however, was about 11 or 12 years old, DeSimone said.

That afternoon, Riverside County sheriff's deputies left a note for Kerrigan's father, Francis Kerrigan, to call the Orange County Sheriff- Coroner's Department. An official with the coroner's office in Orange County informed Kerrigan that his son was found dead. Fingerprint scans were sent that day to law enforcement databases, so the identification was not confirmed, DeSimone said.

In the meantime, the family held a funeral Mass on May 16 and the body was buried at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery near Kerrigan's mother.

Ralsten went on vacation, and while he was away there was a match on the fingerprints and it was Dickens, but no one in the office picked up on the computer message, DeSimone said.

The family friend, who served as a pallbearer at the open-casket funeral, called the Kerrigans on May 23 to tell them Frankie Kerrigan was still alive. The family notified Orange County sheriff's officials days later, and on June 1, 2017, the coroner's office informed the Kerrigan family that the dead person was Dickens.

The body was exhumed Aug. 23, 2017. Dickens' sister told City News Service that the family could not afford to have the body shipped to them so they had to opt for cremation, which the coroner's office did not charge them for.

DeSimone said Frankie Kerrigan's sister, Carole Meikle, was told authorities found an ID on the body, which was not true. When the fingerprint scans came back to the coroner's office "they misconstrued" the information, DeSimone said.

"When you're dealing in matters of life and death -- it's important to get it right," DeSimone said.

"Without bothering to check the fingerprints (Ralsten) sets in motion contacting the Kerrigan family," he added.

The family was surprised to hear Kerrigan died because they had just spoke to him on the phone a couple of days before and he seemed fine, DeSimone said. Kerrigan has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, DeSimone said. But he was otherwise in good health physically.

At the time, the coroner's office had been using a LiveScan system that was new and Ralsten wasn't trained on how to use it, DeSimone said.

The family decided to "go public" with the story when they learned the truth, and three days later the coroner's office issued a public apology, DeSimone said.

Norm Watkins, who represents the county, said the sheriff's deputies "`would never engage in a cover-up of a mistake and they will each tell you that."

"My client never made a secret of the mistake that caused the Kerrigan family to believe their son was dead," Watkins said. "That mistake seems pretty simple in retrospect."

The LiveScan system "`probably had been in use for six months" in Orange County, Watkins said. "It probably wasn't fully understood."

Not only wasn't Ralsten trained how to use it the use of that computer system wasn't even within his work assignment, Watkins said.

When Ralsten returned from his vacation he saw only one return on the request for a match on the fingerprints and it said "no hit," Watkins said. He was unaware there were three other reports in the system indicating they had misidentified the body, Watkins said.

When the family called Ralsten to say Kerrigan had shown up alive he asked them to confirm they had an open casket funeral, because he knew the body had been embalmed, Watkins said.

Watkins called it a case of "confirmation bias" from everyone involved. "It was an honest mistake," he said. "No one realized Frankie Kerrigan wasn't the decedent. The only one that did was the little old computer."

When the family found out Kerrigan was sill alive, "They didn't tell anyone about this for six days," Watkins said.

And when the family went public with what happened it became an international story with false allegations the county attempted to cover it up, Watkins said.

"Yes, there was a period of 10 days when Mr. Kerrigan was presumed to be deceased," Watkins said. "But the county publicly apologized to the family."

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

Death of inmate at central California prison investigated as homicide

The death of an inmate at a central California prison is being investigated as a homicide, officials said Thursday. Juan E. Mendoza, 26, was found unresponsive in his cell at Kern Valley State Prison shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He had visible […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

California man who kidnapped 26 children, buried them alive is recommended for parole

A California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 was recommended for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three gunmen who hijacked a school bus with 26 kids and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. The men transferred the driver and children to vans and drove them 12 hours before they were buried alive in an underground truck trailer, CBS News reported.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Family#Death Notification#Oc
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
107K+
Followers
21K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy