When Amanda and Amy King signed the lease for their new downtown Oklahoma City office space on Couch Drive in January 2020, they were unprepared for what was soon to come. King’s Green Cleaning had been steadily expanding for 15 years, ever since Amy started cleaning houses in the metro in 2006. Amanda, Amy’s spouse, eventually left her auditing job in corporate banking to fulfill the company’s marketing and backend operations, and the couple became full-time coworkers and co-owners of the cleaning service.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 9 MINUTES AGO