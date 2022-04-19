ROUNDUP: McMahon leads RFA girls lacrosse over Syracuse ...

MATTAPOISETT — You can't blink when Tyler Cardinal is on the field. He's crafty, has good speed and at 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds, he's easy to lose track of. "You have to keep an eye on him at all times, because he's dangerous every time he touches the ball," Old Rochester coach Mike Forns said of his talented junior attacker. "He has a good IQ for the game and he reads the field well. He always seems to be in the right spot at the right time and he's a good finisher around the net."

