Syracuse, NY

ROUNDUP: McMahon leads RFA girls lacrosse over Syracuse ...

 1 day ago

Isibeal McMahon scored five goals to power the Rome Free Academy girls lacrosse team to a 17-4 steamrolling of Syracuse on the road Monday in non-league play. RFA's Alexandra Tapia had a hat trick and two assists and teammate Drew Kopek also had a hat trick. Danielle D'Aiuto...

