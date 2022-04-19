City and Zoning Commission Allows Taco Boy to Keep Drive Thru in Mt. Pleasant

After a lengthy battle with the city, Taco Boy, a popular Mt. Pleasant restaurant, is allowed to keep its drive thru open.

During the Pandemic, Taco Boy opened a drive thru to safely serve customers because indoor dining wasn’t allowed. As restrictions were lifted, the city told the restaurant they were no longer allowed to have the drive thru as the parking lot was not designed for the service. The owner says nearly 40% of their business now came from the drive thru.

After many meetings with the city and zoning commission, the city decided to allow the drive thru as long as the current owner owned the property.

Taco Boy has been in this location for 14 years.