Lane County, KS

Western Kansas man faces federal child sex crime charges

 1 day ago
LANE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged child sex charges. Following previous information provided to the Lane County Sheriff...

Police: Suspect wanted for Salina murder captured in Kansas City

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Wednesday morning homicide in Salina have reported an arrest. Police issued an arrest warrant for Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia by Saline County District Court, for the charges of First Degree Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, according to a media release from Salina Police.
SALINA, KS
RCPD: Suspect wanted for animal cruelty, computer crimes in custody

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have captured a suspect wanted in Riley County on three active warrants, according to the Riley County Police Department. Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, officers arrested 30-year-old Taylor C. Morris in the 500 Block of Stone Drive on requested charges of computer crime, theft, criminal deprivation of property, cruelty to animals, theft, criminal damage to property and aggravated domestic battery, interference with LEO, according to the RCPD.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Police: Kansas killing involved dispute over a woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 3800 block of East Roseberry in Wichita, according to a media release. They found 31-year-old Javari Jones with several gunshot wounds. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he died.
WICHITA, KS
Suspect charged in killing of 16-year-old Kansas boy

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old from Kansas City has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Johnson County earlier this month, according to court records. Robert Lewis Jones is charged in a shooting that occurred April 10 at an apartment building in...
MISSION, KS
Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
‘Struck at the Heart of the Criminal Justice System’: Ex-Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Gets 15 Months in Prison for Obstructing Probe

A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BROOKLYN, NY
Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
Geary County Booking Photos April 19

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy photos. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Daniel Studer, Possession of marijuana, Use / possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Deputies find 60-year-old with drugs at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest. Shortly before 2p.m. Friday, deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to locate a subject wanted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The search led them to a residence in the 2100 block of North Kansas Avenue in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Woman held on $100K bond after allegedly shooting husband

WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating domestic incident and have made an arrest. On April 15, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office was notified that a man had been shot at 15979 Cattleman Road in rural Wabaunsee County, according to Sheriff Rob Hoskins. Investigators learned a 59-year-old had been...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
St. Marys man sentenced for role in Capitol insurrection

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 32-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to two years of probation for participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Mark Roger Rebegila, of St. Marys, Kansas, was also sentenced Wednesday to 30 days of home detention, a $2,000 fine and 60 hours of community service.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Police ID vehicle of interest in shooting of 11-year-old Kan. girl

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to locate a vehicle and ultimately a suspect. Just after 11p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the the 2400 block of SW Burnett in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. Upon arrival, officers found that an 11-year-old girl who qA suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
TOPEKA, KS
Wanted Kan. robbery suspect jailed following high-speed chase

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a high-speed chase. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies stopped a 2003 GMC Yukon at U.S. Highway 75 and 150th Road for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Upon contact with the occupants,...
HOLTON, KS
Dad allegedly stabbed toddler son during KC police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An 18-month-old boy underwent emergency surgery after he was stabbed during a police chase, Jackson County prosecutors said Tuesday. The boy remains hospitalized in intensive care, KCTV-TV reported. Blue Springs police say a chase began early Monday after a car driven by Tabatha Ong,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sheriff: Kansas man jailed after threatening officers with weapon

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after standoff at a Kansas home. Just after 4 p.m. Friday, deputies were following up on a neighborhood complaint in the 1100 Block of SW Frazier in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. While the officers were conducting follow-up, 44-year-old Cooper...
TOPEKA, KS
Comments / 0

