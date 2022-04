EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eyeglasses don’t come cheap. From prescription lenses to frames, it adds up. In Connecticut, an estimated 40,000 kids lack the glasses they need to succeed in school, but a new program called “Vision to Learn” is looking to change that. Squinting to see a computer in the classroom, a smart-board, […]

