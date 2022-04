Nearly every morning on the KIRO Newsradio text line, I receive this question: When will the northbound HOV lane open?. The lane will start before Highway 410 in Sumner and join the current HOT lane by Highway 18 in Auburn. According to Cara Mitchell from the Washington Department of Transportation, it is scheduled to open in late June, with some upcoming lane shifts in the work zone.

PUYALLUP, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO