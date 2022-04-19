Work begins at John Topits Park for new Coos Bay library

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville announced the opening date for Unity Park. The grand opening for the 60-acre park will be May 19. "Just like Falls Park, the idea had been around a long time but the great benefit whether it's Falls Park or Unity Park, is when you open the doors and you see people, you see families, all kinds of people coming together," Mayor Knox White said. "When a park is done well, that's what's so wonderful about it and is magical about it is it brings people together from all walks of life in one place and that's the magic again of Falls Park and it will be the magic of Unity Park."

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 29 DAYS AGO