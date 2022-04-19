ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work begins at John Topits Park for new Coos Bay library

By Gold Meadows, KCBY.com Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS BAY, Ore. — Work is starting at John Topits Park in Coos Bay as the city prepares to build a new library. Workers have been in the park doing a wetlands assessment ahead of construction. The location...

