Mcallen, TX

Mask mandate ends for public transportation

By Issmar Ventura
KRGV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal mask mandate will no longer being enforced for passengers on planes, trains and busses. Metro McAllen and the McAllen International Airport announced on social media that all passengers will no longer be required...

TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
MySanAntonio

Texans to see 'empty store shelves' this weekend due to Abbott border inspections

Texans will start seeing empty shelves at grocery stores this weekend due to delays caused by Gov. Greg Abbott's increased border inspections of commercial trucks entering from Mexico. Roughly $150 million worth of fruit and vegetables were stalled south of the U.S.-Mexico border, the Texas International Produce Association reported Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
MarketWatch

As major airlines drop their mask mandates after federal ruling, some schools and public-transport systems still say wear your mask

A judge’s Monday decision voiding federal mask mandates for airlines and other forms of public transportation prompted a wave of airline companies and public transit providers to drop their mask rules. Now, airports, train stations and bus terminals are increasingly mirroring the patchwork of maskless scenes unfolding at many...
U.S. POLITICS
The Oregonian

Poll: Most Americans support masks for travel, public transit

FARGO, N.D. — A majority of Americans continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation, a new poll finds. A ruling by a federal judge has put the government’s transportation mask mandate on hold. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center...
TRAVEL
CBS Boston

Uber And Lyft Drop Mask Requirement For Riders, Drivers

BOSTON (CBS) — Starting Tuesday, masks are no longer required for Uber and Lyft trips. The rideshare companies are lifting their COVID rules for both drivers and passengers. “As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber,” Uber said in a statement to WBZ-TV. “The CDC; however, still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.” Passengers will also be able to sit in the front seat again, but only if their party is too large to fit in the back. Uber is asking everyone...
TRAFFIC
KSAT 12

SAPD to hold vehicle auction Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will be holding an asset seizure vehicle auction on Tuesday, April 19 at 3625 Growdon Rd. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m. Following are the rules for the auction:. Bidders must register before the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NOLA.com

Travelers, transit riders shed masks: 'Feel free to burn them at will'

Travelers cheered and stripped off their masks as pilots announced over the loudspeaker that a federal judge in Florida had struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. "Feel free to burn them at will," a train conductor told New Jersey commuters Tuesday. Other passengers were confused,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TechCrunch

Lyft follows Uber’s lead and removes its mask mandate

Yesterday, Florida federal Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided a federal mask mandate on transportation, affecting airplanes, taxis, buses and other forms of mass transit. When it comes to ride-sharing, this reversal of policy applies, too. First, Uber decided it would no longer require that drivers and riders wear masks. Hours...
TRAFFIC

