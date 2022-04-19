Mask mandate ends for public transportation

BOSTON (CBS) — Starting Tuesday, masks are no longer required for Uber and Lyft trips. The rideshare companies are lifting their COVID rules for both drivers and passengers.
“As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber,” Uber said in a statement to WBZ-TV. “The CDC; however, still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.”
Passengers will also be able to sit in the front seat again, but only if their party is too large to fit in the back.
Uber is asking everyone...
