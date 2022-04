Created to be one of the large-scale open-air markets in New York, Harlem’s Uptown Night Market is making a comeback under the Arches of Harlem for the delight of food lovers. Started its activities this Thursday, April 14, the monthly event was designed to support local makers, artisans and performers. This year, Harlem Uptown Night Market has new participants to join throughout the season, the organizers said in a press release. The next is scheduled for May 12th at W 133th St and 12th Ave.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO