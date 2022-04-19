Heart of the Valley: Dietician offers tips to help manage diabetes

People spend a fortune on products and experiences in hopes that it will help them live longer and feel better. However, the best thing you can do to invest in your long term vitality is to create strong habits in your everyday life—from diet to exercise to stress management, consistency is key to see and feel true results. According to Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, one of the most common causes of aging is inflammation. “This can be due to eating too many ultra-processed foods high in sugar and salt and low in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants,” she explains. Reducing inflammation requires leading a balanced, healthy lifestyle. Young shared with us five habits that will reduce your inflammation and in turn help you feel your best in the long term.

