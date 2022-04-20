ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xavier McKinney: Giants’ atmosphere ‘not so uptight’ under Brian Daboll

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

This is week No. 3 in the Giants offseason workout program and Tuesday the team opened up a three-day voluntary minicamp. Xavier McKinney, the rising-star safety, volunteered to attend and has already noticed a big difference in the Brian Daboll coaching regime from the only other NFL program he knew with Joe Judge.

“The communication part of it, it’s not so uptight, how it was before,’’ McKinney said on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush’’ podcast. “You can be yourself, you can be you. When we come in here, we always come in here to work but it’s just fun, everybody being who they are and we’re having fun with it.’’

There will be a bevy of differences between Daboll and Judge, because there always are when one head coach exits and another one enters the building.

McKinney, a second-round pick in 2020, was supposed to be one of the building blocks for Judge to use to set the foundation of the franchise. Judge was granted only two seasons, though, producing a record of 10-23 before he was fired with three years remaining on his contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3MUm_0fE757AK00
Xavier McKinney (29) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021.

Daboll, who turned 47 Thursday, arrived with a lighter touch.

“He’s been great,’’ McKinney said. “The communication has been fantastic. Him asking us, ‘What’s too much? What’s too little? What more do we need to do? What do we need to cut down on?’ Just him being transparent with us and having that line of communication always open.

“And it really is open, it’s not one of those things where he’ll tell you and then if you try to talk to him, he kinda ignores you. You can actually go and have a conversation with him, tell him what you don’t like and what you like, what we should do more. I’ve had that with him thus far and it’s been great for all of us.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewQWJ_0fE757AK00
Xavier McKinney

Last weekend, McKinney was in Florida for a short trip and just like that, Daboll was on the phone, FaceTiming with the 22-year-old safety. Daboll is big on this.

“He was smoking a cigar and we just had a conversation, he just asked me how the week was going, I told him good,’’ McKinney said. “Just stuff like that has been great, it’s been refreshing to know he’s really for the players and he wants to see us be successful and actually help us in whatever way we need.’’

Unlike his first two seasons with the Giants, McKinney will likely have to take the field with the defensive backs in 2022 without cornerback James Bradberry, who is expected to be traded away in order for the team to save $12.1 million on the salary cap. With the draft approaching next week, interest in Bradberry should rise.

Bradberry, waiting to know his fate, is not participating in the workout program. McKinney said he and Bradberry exchanged text messages Tuesday, trying to plan “a little get-together at some point.’’ It does not sound as if Bradberry has any plans to step foot in the Giants’ facility until there is clarity as to whether he is staying or going.

“We all love JB and we want him here,’’ McKinney said. “We have conversations all the time. I’ve talked to him and relayed to him that hey, we want you here. That’s out of my control. The conversations aren’t always about football. We’ve created a relationship with each other that goes much beyond football.’’

New York Post

New York Post

