Deputy U.S. Marshal shot wanted motorist in neck

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A deputy U.S. Marshal fired a shot into an SUV that marshals cornered in a Southeast Portland parking lot Monday, striking the driver in the neck as a federal task force tried to arrest the man who was wanted in Washington on felony warrants.

U.S. Marshals Service and witnesses said at least two unmarked U.S. Marshals vehicles were behind the the SUV when it tried to back up and hit the marshals’ vehicles, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Tamayo said an officer found himself between the vehicles and fired a single, defensive shot. The officer’s name wasn’t released.

Roman Culver, 23, of Covington, Washington, was taken to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday. His condition wasn’t released.

The U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force was trying to arrest Culver on warrants from Washington’s King County for robbery and escape. The U.S. Marshals Service also said Culver is a “person of interest” in a Seattle-area homicide.

Members of the task force removed another man from the car at gunpoint. He was seen bleeding from his ear, witnesses told the newspaper. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

Oregon’s acting U.S. Marshal Pete Cajigal said in a statement that deputy U.S. Marshals and task force officers take the safety of the public, law enforcement officers, and the fugitive into account during an arrest.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The U.S. Marshals office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that one of the men shot by an officer in Portland Monday is a fugitive out of Washington State. According to a new press release from the agency, 23-year-old Roman Culver was wanted out of King County on firearms and robbery charges. According to the same release, Culver is a person of interest in a homicide and may also be connected to a recent drive-by shooting, assault and carjacking in Washington State.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

