West County interim superintendent resigns amid racist ‘promposal’ backlash

Just six weeks after coming out of retirement to take the helm of West Sonoma County Union High School District, Interim Superintendent Eric Hoppes resigned abruptly Friday, District Board President Patrick Nagle said.

Hoppes told Nagle he wanted to return to retirement, however his departure came amid criticism over his response to a racist incident at West County High School April 7.

The incident involved a “promposal” — where one student asks another to prom.

The student was photographed holding a sign that referred to the use of African slaves to grow and harvest cotton, Principal Shauna Ferdinandson said. It said that rather than do what they did, since she is white, she’d be “picking” her date for prom, a copy of the photo obtained by The Press Democrat shows.

The student in the photo, as well as two others who posted the photo on social media, have been disciplined, Ferdinandson said. She declined to discuss the nature of that discipline, citing student privacy laws.

“All across campus people are very upset,” Ferdinandson added. “I think the picture personified some of the feelings and experiences (students of color) have had that have been more subtle, and have brought it to light.”

Hoppes sent an email to parents April 8 informing them about a “racist post on Instagram” that involved West County High students. He indicated that other similar messages have been shared via social media across the country.

Hoppes said he was shocked and disappointed that the incident happened locally, and assured parents that the district does “not condone racism, intolerance, or discrimination in any form.”

West County High seniors Dylan Peña Perez and KatieAnn Nguyen, co-founders of the school’s AntiRacist Student Committee, said they took issue with parts of Hoppes’ message — in particular his requests to “remember that we all make mistakes” and to “keep forgiveness in our hearts and the forefront of our minds.”

Nguyen said by using that language, Hoppes appeared to minimize the severity of the student’s actions.

Peña Perez added it was inappropriate to call the student’s actions a mistake given that the teen took the time to write down the message and appeared to show pride when she displayed it.

“It was really insensitive to what was going on at the moment,” Peña Perez said of Hoppes’ letter. “I don’t think it’s fair for a white person to ask minority students to just forgive this racism.”

The two students met with Hoppes after they emailed him about the letter. The meeting added insult to injury, both students said.

Hoppes, they said, asked each to tell him about themselves, but later probed them for specific information about their parents’ citizenship status and ethnic backgrounds, among other personal questions.

Hoppes eventually apologized for the language he used in his letter, Nguyen said.

Nevertheless, she added, his questions about their ethnicity and citizenship were dehumanizing and an invasion of privacy.

“If you are an educator and you are working with students from all types of backgrounds, and you can’t realize why this isn’t an OK question, it just shows ignorance and disrespect for these communities,” she added.

Hoppes has not returned repeated Press Democrat calls seeking comment.

In an email Monday, Ferdinandson, West County High’s principal, declined to comment about Hoppes’ resignation.

Nagle, the district board president, said Monday that he first heard about the meeting between Hoppes, Peña Perez and Nguyen during a district board meeting last week, though he did not get details about what happened.

He said he learned more Sunday, when Nguyen published an article on West County World, the high school’s news site, that included her recollections about the meeting and her frustrations with Hoppes’ handling of the “promposal.”

“I’m disappointed with that and it just shows me that we have work to do to make people feel welcome and included from all walks of life,” Nagle said of what he learned from the article.

When asked if there was any other reason for Hoppes’ departure other than his desire to return to retirement, Nagle said, “No.”

He declined to elaborate, saying the matter was a “personnel issue.”

On Tuesday, the school held a campus-wide assembly to discuss the racist message and any other related experiences students have had.

Students appeared to speak freely, without censure from school staff, Nguyen said. Many encouraged classmates to hold each other accountable when racist comments are made on campus.

“A lot of the speeches touched on how comments can be made and it just hurts them,” she said.

Hoppes, a retired Wilmar School District superintendent and former principal, relinquished his position with the West Sonoma County Union High School District despite a Feb. 9 employment agreement approved by the school board that indicated he would serve as interim superintendent until June 30, public documents show.

Hoppes’ pay was set at $600 for each day worked, as well as an additional $1,265 in monthly benefits and a $40 phone allowance.

He was the second interim superintendent in four months, preceded by Donald Evans, former superintendent of the Berkeley Unified School District, who was initially selected to serve as a short-term interim superintendent while the district searched for someone who could hold the interim post for a longer period.

The district began a search for a permanent superintendent following the board’s decision in January to buy out former Superintendent Toni Beal’s contract and place her on administrative leave.

Superintendent since July 2018, Beal’s departure followed more than a year and a half of turmoil involving the school district’s budget woes, including a persistent structural deficit, which resulted in a controversial plan that led to the March 2021 consolidation of the district’s two large high schools, Analy and El Molino.

