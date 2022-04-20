ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, KS

Western Kansas man faces federal child sex crime charges

 1 day ago
LANE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged child sex charges. Following previous information provided to the Lane County Sheriff...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man facing federal charges in Richland Jail arson

(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing federal charges after an arson at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center. Adam Prochnow is accused of setting off a device at the Richland jail on March 2nd. Authorities say police attempted to execute a search warrant on his property on March 4th when he set his garage on fire and began posting threatening messages on Facebook.
FARGO, ND
Great Bend Post

Kan. woman charged with fleeing, attempting to elude police

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. Sidney M. Darrenkamp, 22, Atchison, was charged on Tuesday by District Court warrants for fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, and other traffic violations in connection to incidents on April 16 and April 17, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas killing involved dispute over a woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 3800 block of East Roseberry in Wichita, according to a media release. They found 31-year-old Javari Jones with several gunshot wounds. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he died.
Great Bend Post

Suspect charged in killing of 16-year-old Kansas boy

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old from Kansas City has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Johnson County earlier this month, according to court records. Robert Lewis Jones is charged in a shooting that occurred April 10 at an apartment building in...
MISSION, KS
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
The Independent

Child dies after being found stabbed in bathroom in Kansas City middle school

A child died in hospital after he was found stabbed in a bathroom in the middle of class in a Kansas City middle school. Police said the student was found stabbed at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas City Star. Law enforcement was alerted of the reported stabbing after 9am and responded to the school in the South Indian Mound area of the city. Officers found the male student with stab wounds in the bathroom and started providing first aid alongside school security personnel. Emergency medical workers then transported the student...
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
Law & Crime

‘Struck at the Heart of the Criminal Justice System’: Ex-Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Gets 15 Months in Prison for Obstructing Probe

A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BROOKLYN, NY
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
CBS Denver

Barry Morphew Walks Out Of Court After Murder Case Dropped, What Happened To Suzanne Remains Mystery

(CBS4) – Barry Morphew walked out of court on Tuesday no longer charged with the murder of his wife, but it’s not necessarily over. His wife Suzanne has been missing for nearly two years. (credit: CBS) Suzanne’s brother Andrew Moorman told CBS4, “I’m OK with what happened today. I’m all about finding Suzanne. I just want closure for my family.” Iris Eytan, one of Barry’s attorneys, told reporters outside the courthouse in Fremont County, “We are going to get Mr. Morphew acquitted rightfully after a trial we believe we were going to have.” But in a motion, prosecutors indicated they may be able to...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Teen died experimenting with drugs at friend’s house, Missouri cops say. Two charged

Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children. Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
Oxygen

FBI Reopens 1994 Case Of Young Mother's Murder, Which Is Possibly Connected To Separate Slaying

The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
Magnolia State Live

Man guilty of firing assault rifle into ex’s house, later kidnapping her, new boyfriend and 5-year-old daughter at gunpoint

After a six-day federal jury trial, Keaton L. Walls, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was found guilty of kidnapping, interstate stalking, and using a firearm to commit interstate stalking. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney, announced the conviction today. According to information presented in court, on November 23, 2016, Walls...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
