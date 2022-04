There’s an argument to be made that this is the most difficult part of the Toronto Blue Jays’ schedule over the entirety of the 2021 season. They’ll start off in Boston with the Red Sox, they’ll then head to Houston for three with the Astros, and then they’re home to face those same Red Sox and Astros along with a series against the New York Yankees. It’s 16 games in 16 days against three of the top five teams from the American League East last season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO